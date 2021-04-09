Japan to announce Fukushima water release into sea soon

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese government has decided to dispose of massive amounts of treated but still radioactive water stored in tanks at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant by releasing it into the Pacific Ocean, local media say, a conclusion widely expected but delayed for years amid protests and safety concerns. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told top fisheries association officials on Wednesday that his government believes the release into the sea is the most realistic option and that a final decision would be made “within days.” Government officials say a formal announcement is expected soon at a meeting of key ministers. They declined to confirm reports that the ministers will meet as early as Tuesday and have already reached a final decision.