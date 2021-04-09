Islamic leaders battle misconception about vaccines, fasting

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Islamic leaders are spreading the word ahead of Ramadan that it’s OK to be vaccinated for the coronavirus during fasting for the most sacred month of the year for Muslims. They are using social media, virtual town halls and face-to-face discussions to offer assurances and clear up misconceptions surrounding the vaccine. Imam Mohamud Mohamed of the Maine Muslim Community Center says some people are clinging to misperceptions. Mohamed says that “there is a lot of bad information going around.” Ramadan is a time of prayer and fasting for the world’s followers of Islam. It begins next week.