Former Eau Claire accountant gets more time behind bars

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQW) - The Eau Claire woman serving prison time for embezzling from the Eau Claire County Humane Society had more time tacked onto her sentence Thursday.

Nicolle Wilson, a former accountant, was sentenced after being charged with forging some of her clients' names to apply for loans, including small business COVID loans through the Federal Paycheck Protection Program.

Judge John Manydeeds gave Wilson five years to be served after the five years she got for stealing from the humane association. He also ordered her to repay more than $72,000 of restitution.