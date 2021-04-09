Florida man sentenced in crash that killed Ohio mom, child

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge sentenced a 21-year-old man to 24 years in prison for killing an Ohio mother and her young daughter in a 2018 traffic crash. Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Nash heard hours of testimony on Thursday before announcing the decision that sent Cameron Herrin to prison. Herrin’s family members wept as sheriff’s deputies placed him in handcuffs after the hearing. Herrin hit Jessica Reisinger-Raubenold and her 1-year-old daughter Lillia with the Mustang he’d received for his high school graduation two days earlier. They were visiting Tampa from Jeromesville, Ohio.