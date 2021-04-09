EXPLAINER: What the release of 2020 census numbers means

After a decade of planning and a head count that was challenged by an unprecedented pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau is releasing the first numbers from the 2020 census before the end of the month. The figures not only determine political power but the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending each year. The data being released this month comprises only state population totals and the number of congressional seats each state gets. More detailed data about race, Hispanic origin and housing at smaller geographic levels will come out later this year.