Eau Claire eyed for curbside plastic bag recycling program

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire is being eyed for a new program that would allow homeowners to recycle plastic bags curbside.

Next week, the Eau Claire City Council will vote on a resolution that would amend the Sustainability Advisory Committee's work plan to include this initiative.

According to the agenda item, SC Johnson, a Wisconsin-based manufacturing company is looking for a community in its home state to work with on the pilot program.

It would be part of the company's initiative to end plastic waste.

Council needs to approve the amendment before the committee can start talking to interested waste haulers.

A Wisconsin statute prohibits cities from banning or posing a fee on plastic bags but recycling remains an opportunity.

Council will discuss the item Tuesday.