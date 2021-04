(WQOW) - Former Wisconsin Badgers star Cole Caufield is the 2021 winner of the Hobey Baker Award.

The honor is given to the best NCAA hockey player each year.

Reaction from Cole Caufield on winning the Hobey Baker Award:



"I couldn't be more honored and privileged to receive this award, and it's something that I was working for the whole year." @NHL @BadgerMHockey #Badgers pic.twitter.com/sYk5UP4iTL — Karley Marotta (@Karley_Marotta) April 9, 2021

Caufield led the nation with 30 goals and 52 points in 31 games this season. The Stevens Point native was previously named the Big Ten Player of the Year. Caufield also claimed First-Team All-American Honors

Wisconsin's Dylan Holloway and Linus Weissbach were named Second-Team All-Americans.