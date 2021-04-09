Chippewa Falls man going to prison after chase

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls man who led police on a chase that spanned four communities will spend 2 1/2 years in prison.

Chippewa County Judge Benjamin Lane handed down that sentence Thursday to Andrew Premo on a charge of fleeing an officer.

The chase last November started in Chippewa Falls and went through Lake Hallie, Altoona and into Eau Claire. Officers used spike strips to deflate all of the SUV's tires but said Premo kept driving on the rims, until crashing on the Madison Street bridge. The SUV then caught fire.

Police then had to use a high-speed sponge round to take Premo into custody after he refused their demands.