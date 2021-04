(WQOW) — Pfizer has submitted a request to the Food and Drug Administration to expand the emergency use authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine.

The request is to expand emergency use into adolescents 12-15 years of age.

Currently, people as young as 16 can receive this vaccine.

A phase 3 trial of people 12-15 from Pfizer and BioNTech shows 100% efficacy, according to the companies.