Boeing sues subcontractor over work on Air Force One planes

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Boeing is suing a subcontractor it hired to work on new Air Force One planes that will carry the president of the United States. Boeing says a subcontractor in Fort Worth, Texas, missed deadlines for work on the planes. The subcontractor, GDC Technics, did not return a phone call on Friday. Boeing sued the company this week in a Texas state court in Fort Worth. The U.S. Air Force gave Boeing a contract in 2018 to convert two 747s into the iconic presidential jets and deliver them by December 2024.