Albania’s flights resume after 2-day airport closure

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Commercial flights have resumed at Albania’s Tirana International Airport after they were blocked for two days by an air traffic controllers’ strike. The first commercial flight with passengers left the airport for Italy on Friday at 9:05 a.m. (0705 GMT) after the government hired Turkish and Greek controllers to replace the local ones. The civilian air traffic controllers have avoided terming their action a strike — which they are not allowed to engage in under Albanian law — but said they were temporarily unable to work due to stress. The incident also turned into a political issue as the country has a parliamentary election on April 25.