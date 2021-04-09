A more typical April forecast after a soggy Friday

Friday comes in as what will likely be the soggiest day of the week. Our warm temperatures are leaving us and we're heading to a more normal April-like forecast.

Friday will be wet. On and off rain showers will wrap around the center of our slow moving spring storm throughout the day. There will be periods of dry weather, but as this system keeps moving northeast, showers will cycle through the Chippewa Valley for most of the day.

These will start to fizzle out overnight once the center of the low gets further east. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.1'' to 0.5'' with isolated higher totals towards 1'' closer to the MN border.

Temperatures have finally fallen into the 40s and 50s. Eau Claire's average high temperature is 54 degrees, which is where temperatures will sit over the weekend. Winds will stay light through Saturday before they puck up again Sunday.

There is another chance for rain late Saturday into Sunday morning. Most of Saturday will be dry, with showers possible east of Highway 53. These showers will move closer into Sunday morning.

We'll hold onto these closer to average temperatures through most of next week with a few other chances for rain. We can't rule out some flakes mixing in during overnight precipitation chances when temperatures fall into the 30s, but no accumulation is expected.