Zorn Arena COVID vaccine clinic now open

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A mass COVID-19 vaccination site is now open on UW-Eau Claire's campus.

According to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, 700 doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed daily. The only vaccine offered is Pfizer - which is approved for people ages 16 and 17, as well as adults.

The clinic operation is supported by over 100 paid and volunteer staff, including many UW-Eau Claire nursing students.

Debra Jansen, associate dean for UW-Eau Claire's college of nursing and health sciences, is proud to see a large number of current students volunteering.

"We're just so grateful that [the students] were able and willing to step up," Jansen said. "We actually had so many students wanting to volunteer it's sometimes a struggle to accommodate them all."

Walk-ins are not accepted at the clinic. To sign up for an appointment, visit vaccinate.wi.gov, or call 844-684-1064.