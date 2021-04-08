Wisconsin Department of Health Services pushes people to get vaccinated

Wisconsin (WQOW) - More than one-third of Wisconsin's population is now partially vaccinated and over 65 percent of those above the age of 65 have completed their vaccination series.

That's according to Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. In a press conference Thursday she said 21 percent of Wisconsinites have been fully vaccinated.



Willems Van Dijk said the state is headed in the right direction, but pleaded with people to get vaccinated.

"If you are 16 years or older, you can get vaccinated. And please, please, please do so. The more of us who get vaccinated, the closer we get to community immunity, and a safer Wisconsin," she said.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Wisconsin's chief medical officer, and state epidemiologist, added it's important to get vaccinated sooner rather than later because the faster we reach community immunity, the smaller the chance other strains of covid-19 have of spreading.

More COVID-19 Resources

SIGN UP FOR THE COVID-19 VACCINE HERE

More WQOW COVID-19 Coverage

County by County COVID-19 Data

Eau Claire County vaccine signup

Wisconsin Vaccination Data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 Tracker