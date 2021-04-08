Weyerhaeuser man killed in fiery crash near Bloomer

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A Weyerhaeuser man was killed when he crashed into a fence and his car started on fire north of Bloomer.

It happened on Easter morning at 1:30 on 200th Avenue just west of Highway SS. That is by the Chippewa County Shop, straight across from Highway 64.

When deputies arrived at the crash the entire car was on fire and the driver, John Boncimino, 59, was inside.

Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said Boncimino was east on 200th Avenue when he went into the ditch and hit a fence. Then, his Buick LeSabre started on fire.

Kowalczyk said witnesses reported the engine was running at a high RPM for a while after it crashed which may have caused the fire.

The Chippewa County coroner has ordered an autopsy to determine if Boncimino had a medical event that caused the crash.