Verizon recalls mobile hotspots sold to schools, in stores

NEW YORK (AP) — Verizon is recalling 2.5 million mobile hotspots after some reports of overheating and two reports of minor burns. The 4G hotspots were used by schools and sold by stores. They are called Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots and were imported by Franklin Wireless in San Diego. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the lithium ion battery in the hotspots can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards. Out of the 2.5 million units, there have been 15 reports of devices overheating, including two reports of minor burns.