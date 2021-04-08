Vandals mar ancient petroglyphs in north Georgia mountains

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Federal authorities say they’re searching for vandals who damaged ancient petroglyphs in the north Georgia mountains. The sacred rock carvings date back thousands of years. Archaeologist Johannes Loubser discovered the vandalism last month and reported it to the U.S. Forest Service. The Forest Service says the carvings at the site known as Track Rock Gap have been done over thousands of years, with the earliest known evidence dating back more than 3,000 years ago. Many are believed to have been made over several hundred years by Native Americans. A Forest Service spokesman on Thursday said the agency will conduct a full investigation.