Van Orden says he is running to get ‘Constitutional freedoms back’

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Former Navy Seal Derrick Van Orden announced Thursday he is running for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District again.

Van Orden, a Republican, lost to Democrat Ron Kind by a little less than 11,000 votes last year.

Van Orden said hundreds of people in the 3rd District spoke to him about running again after losing the election last year. Van Orden said one of the policies he will focus on is fiscal responsibility.

"I want everyone to have equal opportunity to rise to the highest level they are capable of doing," Van Orden said. "We don't want anyone to beholden of the government, and we want our Constitutional freedoms back. The only way to do that, or the best way that I can, is kick Ron Kind out of office, which is exactly what I will be doing in 2022."

Van Orden was an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump. He's kept a high profile since his defeat - traveling to Washington D.C. on the day of the Capitol insurrection.

Van Orden told News 18 he was there to peacefully protest, and he condemned the violence of that day.