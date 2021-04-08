UK offers $59 million to help Hong Kong migrants settle down

HONG KONG (AP) — Britain is setting up a $59 million fund to help migrants from Hong Kong settle in the country as they escape increasing political repression in the former colony. The offer extends to holders of British National Overseas passports who have been offered special visas, opening a path to work, residency and eventual citizenship to up to 5 million of Hong Kong’s 7.4 million people. China has sharply criticized the special passports and said it will no longer recognize them. Britain says passport holders have had their rights and freedoms restricted by the national security law imposed by Beijing, which has all but shut down opposition voices in Hong Kong. One prominent activist, Nathan Law, has been granted refugee status in the U.K.