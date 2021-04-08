UK infections drop about 60% amid vaccinations, lockdown

LONDON (AP) — A new study shows that Britain’s COVID-19 vaccination program is beginning to break the link between infection and serious illness or death. Researchers at Imperial College London found that COVID-19 infections dropped about 60% in March as national lockdown measures slowed the spread of the virus. People 65 and older were the least likely to be infected as they benefited most from the vaccination program. The study also found that the relationship between infections and deaths is diverging, “suggesting that infections may have resulted in fewer hospitalizations and deaths since the start of widespread vaccination.” But researchers also urged caution, saying that infection rates leveled off as the government began to ease the national lockdown.