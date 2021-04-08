Sudan official: Death toll in Darfur clashes rises to 132

CAIRO (AP) — A local Sudanese official says the death toll from tribal violence in the country’s restive Darfur region has climbed to 132. The clashes erupted between the Arab Rizeigat and Masalit tribes in Genena, the provincial capital of West Darfur province following the deaths of two people from the Masalit tribe over the weekend. The governor of West Darfur told reporters on Thursday that the shooting has now stopped but that looting continues on the edges of the province. The violence poses a challenge to efforts by Sudan’s transitional government to end decades-long rebellions in areas like Darfur, where conflict often falls along ethnic lines.