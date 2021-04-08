Spain’s Sánchez tries to contain migration with Africa visit

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s prime minister is embarking on a mini-tour to two African nations that are key in the European country’s new push to bolster ties with the neighboring continent. Pedro Sánchez is also trying to mitigate the migration flows that many fear could increase as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic. He is scheduled to meet Angola’s President Joao Lourenço during his stop in Luanda on Thursday and with Senegal’s Macky Sall in Dakar on Friday. Officials in Madrid fear that the fallout of coronavirus lockdowns in jobs and the shockwaves of the global economic slump could send even more Africans on the perilous journey to European shores, many of them via Spain.