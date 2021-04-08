Singapore’s designated future leader steps aside

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore’s designated future leader, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, has taken himself out of the running in a surprise decision, saying in a letter released Thursday that a younger person with a “longer runway” should become the next prime minister. The announcement sets back the country’s succession plans for after the retirement of current Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Lee, 69, had planned to retire at age 70 but has indicated he may stay on until the coronavirus crisis is over. In his letter, posted on the prime minister’s office website, Heng, who turns 60 this year, said the pandemic is likely to be prolonged, and “I would be close to the mid-60s when the crisis is over.”