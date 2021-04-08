Sen. Thom Tillis says he has had surgery for prostate cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina says he has undergone surgery for prostate cancer. A statement from the senator’s office said Thursday that he underwent the surgery earlier this week and that he’s thankful to the doctors and nurses who provided him with outstanding care. Tillis announced last week that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, saying it had been detected relatively early. Tillis is a Charlotte-area native who was initially elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014.