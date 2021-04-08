Republican Van Orden announces second bid against Kind

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Derrick Van Orden announced Thursday that he’s trying again to beat longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, of La Crosse. Van Orden, a retired Navy Seal, narrowly lost to Kind in November in his first race for office. Kind won with 51% of the vote compared with nearly 49% for Van Orden. Van Orden, an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, has kept a high profile since the defeat, traveling to Washington, D.C., on the day of the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. Van Orden insisted that he was there to peacefully protest and he condemned the violence.