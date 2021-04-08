Puerto Rico to shutter schools amid spike in COVID-19 cases

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s health secretary says all public and private schools in the U.S. territory will close for two weeks amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The closures announced Thursday would go into effect April 12, roughly a month after some 100 of the island’s 858 public schools were authorized to reopen for the first time in a year amid the pandemic. Only kindergarteners, special education students and children in first, second, third and 12th grades had been allowed to return to school for classes twice a week that are dismissed before noon.