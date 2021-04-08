Polk County deputy to receive national award for helping crack cold case

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - In 2020, the Polk County Sheriff's Office produced a video, that ultimately led to a tip, that would help solve a seven-year-old cold case.

And the deputy who came up with the idea and spearheaded the project will soon receive a national award.

"I miss him a lot. He was my baby," said Shirley Juarez, grandmother of Benjamin Juarez.

That snippet was part of a video led by Polk County deputy Andrew Vitalis, who has a background in TV journalism.

The video led to a tip, which would eventually help authorities arrest someone in the double hit and run that killed Richard Cobenais and Benjamin Juarez in 2014.

"We always figured that the people who were responsible for this were going to be battling emotion, and were going to be battling guilt," Vitalis said. "And our goal was to try to generate a story to emphasize the family's journey and really play off on the family's desire for closure."

Because of his major contribution to the case, Vitalis will receive the prestigious Deputy Sheriff of the Year Award for Merit from the National Sheriff's Association, or NSA.

"Well, I had a mixture of emotions. Obviously I'm humbled, honored," Vitalis said.

Sheriff Brent Waak was the one who submitted Vitalis' nomination and is proud of his work.

"We often are quick to point out the flaws in law enforcement and we're not always so quick to recognize great work in law enforcement so I think that's the best thing about this," Waak said. "We're really excited to see him get acknowledged for his work."

And while his name might be on the certificate, Vitalis said the eight-minute long video that took months to put together was a total team effort.

"It really was from start to finish. I have great investigators that I work with. I have awesome management, and maybe most importantly the family. The family has been inspiration from the very beginning," Vitalis said.

Vitalis will travel to Phoenix, Arizona in June to receive the award at the NSA conference.

Sheriff Waak said they plan to use more stories and videos like this in the future to generate tips, and they recently made one for the cold case of Rose Bly, who has been missing in Polk County for more than 10 years.