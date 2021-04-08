Police: Employee kills 1, wounds 5 at Texas cabinet business

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man opened fire at a Texas cabinet-making company where he worked, killing one person and wounding five others before shooting and wounding a state trooper before his arrest. A police statement says 27-year-old Larry Winston Bollin of Iola, Texas, has been charged with murder and being held on a $1 million bond. Authorities say Bollin shot and wounded a state trooper before he was arrested. Two of the five people wounded at the cabinet business are in critical condition. The three others and the trooper are in serious but stable condition. Police say Bollin worked at the company.