Philippines warns it could seek US help amid feud with China

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Manila’s defense department says the Philippines can seek the help of the United States, with which it has a mutual defense treaty, to defend its interests in the South China Sea. Department of National Defense spokesman Arsenio Andolong issued the veiled threat Thursday amid an escalating feud with China over a contested reef. The Philippine government has demanded that dozens of Chinese vessels it suspects are operated by militias to leave Whitsun Reef, which Manila claims in the busy waterway. China has insisted it owns the reef and that the Chinese vessels are sheltering from rough seas. Andolong says that “we keep all our options open in managing the situation, including leveraging our partnerships with other nations such as the United States.”