Pakistan minister slams bill seeking prison for army critics

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani Cabinet minister has slammed a proposed bill that would punish criticism of the military with two-year prison terms and hefty fines. The minister for science and technology, who is also a senior leader in the ruling party, said on Thursday that the legislation drafted by a parliamentary panel the previous day was “absolutely ridiculous.” Pakistani opposition lawmakers, activists and many independent journalists also oppose the bill. It remained unclear when the draft bill would be formally presented in the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament. It was also unclear whether the military had had a role in drafting it.