Ohio city to pay couple $450K to settle police abuse lawsuit

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland suburb has agreed to pay a couple $450,000 to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit resulting from an arrest recorded on video showing a white officer repeatedly punching a Black man. Cleveland.com reports an attorney for Richard Hubbard and Yolimar Tirado reached agreement with the city of Euclid earlier this week. Attorney Christopher McNeal says he’s “grateful” the couple will be compensated for the pain they endured. Euclid’s law director declined to comment. Video of Hubbard being punched by officer Michael Amiott in August 2017 went viral. An arbitrator gave Amiott his job back after he was initially fired.