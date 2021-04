Nominate someone for a new AC here!

Make Somebody Cool AC Giveaway WQOW is teaming up with Wiersgalla Company to give someone deserving a whole home AC unit. Nominate them below! All nominations with a fully filled out form will be put into a drawing for a $100 Kwik Trip gift card and News 18 merchandise. By answering the questions you are allowing Wiersgalla Company to contact you.

Nominee's Name * First Last

Nominee's Phone Number *

Nominee's Email *

Nominee's Mailing Address * Street Address Address Line 2 City Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific State ZIP Code

Nominator Name * First Last

Nominator Email *

Nominator Phone Number *

Nominator Address * Street Address Address Line 2 City Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific State ZIP Code

Nomination Information * Please describe why this person is deserving of the home AC unit.

Are you in need of air conditioning or furnace services? Yes No

Does your home need an air conditioning or furnace replacement? Yes No

Are you a current or past customer of Wiersgalla Company? Yes No

Consent * I have read the contest rules