Netflix scores streaming rights to new top Sony films

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix further beefed up its film catalog on Thursday in a multi-year deal that will make it the new streaming home to Sony Pictures’ top releases in the U.S. Beginning next year, Sony’s new films will stream domestically on Netflix after their theatrical runs. That includes movies in popular franchises like “Spider-Man,” “Venom” and “Jumanji,” as well as 2022 releases like “Morbius,” “Where the Crawdads Sing,” “Uncharted” and “Bullet Train.” The agreement also gives Netflix a first-look option on any films the Culver City, California-based studio elects to send directly to streaming.