Myanmar junta limits internet, seizes satellite TV dishes

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — An information blackout under Myanmar’s military junta has worsened as fiber broadband service, the last legal way for ordinary people to access the internet, became intermittently inaccessible on several networks. Authorities in some areas have also begun confiscating satellite dishes used to access international news broadcasts. Protests against the the Feb. 1 coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi continued Thursday despite the killing of 11 people by security forces a day earlier. The junta has gradually throttled internet service since the military takeover. At least 598 protesters and bystanders have been killed by security forces since the coup.