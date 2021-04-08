Minneapolis-St. Paul airport unveils robot food server

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A rolling droid is delivering food to travelers at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the droid, called Gita (pronounced JEE-tah) is part of a pilot program at Terminal 1. Customers order food from airport vendors using their phones or laptops and Gita delivers it within 15 to 30 minutes. Customers can open the cube-shaped droid’s cargo doors to retrieve their order. Gita uses visual sending technology to follow a staffer to customers. The droid is designed to promote social distancing.