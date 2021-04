EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) -An Altoona man faces charges of sexually assaulting a two and a half year old boy.



Thomas Dillman was charged Thursday with five felonies.

According to the criminal complaint the child's mother contacted police when the toddler said Dillman had been touching him. Investigators say Dillman admitted to sexually assaulting the boy numerous times.

A $10,000 cash bond was set Thursday. He returns to court in May.