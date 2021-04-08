Light, scattered rain continues through Friday

Temperatures were cooler today than they have been with highs in the 60s, and the cooling trend will continue. As the temperatures continue to cool as we head towards the weekend, shower activity will continue to be lighter rain and there will be little to no thunder expected unlike what we got earlier in the week.

Yesterday stayed fairly dry for Eau Claire and south with just a few sprinkles falling, but scattered thunderstorms further north produced between 1/4" and 3/4" in the highway 8 corridor.

Today, Eau Claire saw more rain than yesterday, but it was still fairly light totals. Totals were also more consistent across all of Western Wisconsin with slightly more rain adding up east of highway 53. For Eau Claire,

Tuesday picked up the most rain this week, and so far have about 3/4" on the week with a bit more yet to come. There still are a few sprinkles on the radar, but this evening continues to look fairly quiet.

Still, there is plenty of moisture still spinning around a large, slow moving low pressure system that will bring us more chances at light, scattered showers.

Scattered showers will move in southeast to northwest overnight, then spin back through tomorrow. Scattered activity will continue to dissipate tomorrow night with only a few sprinkles left for Saturday.

That means there's a good chance Saturday stays dry or at least only has a few raindrops. By afternoon, there will be some sunshine returning.

Sunday also only has a slight chance of rain with most of the moisture expected to stay east of Eau Claire, though a few showers cannot be ruled out for all of Western Wisconsin especially if that system tracks a bit further west.

Scattered showers return Monday into Monday night before rain chances quiet down for a bit, though temperatures will cool to near or even a bit below average.