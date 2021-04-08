Fight over Ghislaine Maxwell’s jail conditions heats up

NEW YORK (AP) — The rancorous fight over jail conditions for Ghislaine Maxwell are reaching new lows. Prosecutors blame the British socialite and Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend for creating a stink by failing to flush her toilet. And her lawyer says her health is declining in a facility so mucky that even her salad has mold in it. The claims came this week in letters written to a Manhattan federal judge. The judge has thrice rejected applications for bail by the 59-year-old. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges that she recruited teenage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004. A trial is scheduled to start July 12.