Judge wants info on prosecutor request to recuse in cop case

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge is asking a district attorney who has tried to recuse her office from any prosecution of the Atlanta police officers involved in a fatal confrontation with Rayshard Brooks to provide evidence showing why she shouldn’t be involved. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said actions by her predecessor made it inappropriate for her office to continue handling the case. Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher said in an order Tuesday that he needs more information to decide whether Willis and her office should be disqualified. He gave her until May 3 to produce that information, which he plans to review privately.