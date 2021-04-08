In Peru, authorities allowed secret burials of virus victims

IQUITOS, Peru (AP) — Herman Wong and dozens of other people were clandestinely buried almost a year ago in Iquitos, a city in the heart of the Peruvian Amazon. Local authorities approved the burials but never told the families, who believed their loved ones were in a local cemetery — and only a couple of months later learned the truth. It is the first known case in Latin America of authorities concealing the fate of dozens of COVID-19 victims, and nobody is able to explain the motivation behind the clandestine burials. Family members told AP journalists that at least 403 people were buried in a field.