Here is what President Biden announced for executive actions on gun control

WASHINGTON (WQOW) - On a day where five people were shot and killed in South Carolina, President Joe Biden announced his first gun control actions since taking office.

Outside the White House, with Vice President Kamala Harris and Attorney General Merrick Garland at his side, Biden announced six actions.

First, the president is tightening regulations of ghost guns, which are homemade firearms typically assembled by the buyer. They often lack serial numbers which makes it next to impossible to track them. The president is calling on the Justice Department to require the gun kits be treated as firearms which would require the parts be made with serial numbers. Buyers would also need to pass a background check.

Biden says he will also tighten rules on pistol-stabilizing braces. The new rule will designate these pistols as short-barreled rifles, which require a federal license to own.

Within 60 days, the Justice Department will publish model legislation that will make it easier for states to adopt their own red flag laws. These laws allow for people to petition a court to allow police to take weapons from a person deemed a danger to themselves or other people.

The fourth item on the docket will be a new report providing data on firearms trafficking. Biden said it has been 20 years since something similar was done.

The president said his administration will make investments in community violence intervention programs which are meant to reduce gun violence in populated areas.

Finally, Biden is nominating David Chipman to be director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Chipman is a former federal agent and adviser for a gun control group.