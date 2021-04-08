Happening Now: Eau Claire police searching for drive-by shooting suspects

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A shooting in Eau Claire has police looking for who did it as schools come out of a brief secure hold.

According to Eau Claire police, officers responded to the 2400 block of Sessions Street in Eau Claire for a "drive-by-style shooting" at 1:19 p.m. Sessions Street is right off of Fairfax Street.

There are no injuries to report but the suspects are on the run.

Police do not believe the shooting was random.

Students at South Middle School and Meadowview Elementary School went into a brief secure hold as a precautionary measure.

The Eau Claire Area School District released this statement:

"This afternoon, police are investigating shots that were fired on the south side of Eau Claire. The incident did not happen on school property but did so in close proximity to South Middle School and Meadowview Elementary School. Because of that, we are taking extra precautions and kept our students inside at South and Meadowview to ensure safety. When given the all clear by the Eau Claire Police Department, students returned to normal school activities." Eau Claire Area School District

News 18 will update this story as we learn more information.