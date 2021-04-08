Gun shop employee condemns Biden’s executive actions on guns

Lake Hallie (WQOW) - After President Joe Biden's announcement of further gun regulations, one gun shop employee told News 18 the news is bad for law-abiding gun owners.

Joseph Anderson at Marc-On Shooting in Lake Hallie is not in support.

He said these laws suppress the rights of law-abiding citizens and don't help keep gun crime down. He also said red flag laws are particularly dangerous because they bypass the right to due process.

With regards to so-called ghost guns, Anderson said people should have the right to manufacture their own firearms.

"Criminals are going to manufacture guns that they're not allowed to posses anyway, felons and stuff like that, or gain access to them and make them untraceable one way or another, so we're only restricting law-abiding citizens," Anderson said.

Anderson said plenty of Wisconsinites concealed carry their firearms on a daily basis, which he said helps those who don't.