French Open postponed by a week because of pandemic

PARIS (AP) — The French Open tennis tournament will be delayed by one week because of the coronavirus pandemic. The clay-court Grand Slam tournament was set to start on May 23 but will now get underway on May 30. The French tennis federation says the decision was taken in order to maximize chances the event will be played “in front of as many spectators as possible” in a safe environment. Last year’s tournament had been pushed back to September because of the health crisis. Crowds were limited to 1,000 per day.