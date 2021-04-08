Fall Creek supper club likely total loss after fire

WQOW - According to the Fall Creek Area Fire District Facebook page The Black Bear Supper Club was heavily damaged in a fire Wednesday night and is likely a total loss.

At 10:44 p.m. Fall Creek Fire and Augusta Fire were dispatched to the supper club on Hwy 27 north of Augusta and when they arrived on scene the flames had already burned through the roof.

A house directly behind the supper club was able to be protected by the crews.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.