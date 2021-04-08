Cooler and drier changes follow another widespread half inch of rain

The forecast has been the same almost every day this week. We dodged the severe weather Wednesday with isolated storms staying north of I-94.

But, the rain chances aren't done yet. Our pesky, stalled out system will swing more rain showers into the valley through midday. Widespread rain is likely through lunch time before a break into the late afternoon/early evening.

Another round of showers will spark up overnight and we'll keep the scattered rain around for our Friday. New rainfall totals will be from 1/2'' to 1'' of rain through Friday night.

Winds will be from the southeast again at 10 to 20 mph as the cold front wraps around the northern edge of this low.

Temperatures will start to fall off a bit more into the weekend. Wednesday we hit 78 degrees in Eau Claire, falling short of our 3rd 80 degree day in a row. Thursday, we'll be lucky to hit 70. By the weekend we'll see high temperatures get stuck in the upper 50s.

The weekend is trending drier though with a few showers possible Saturday. Next week's rain chances are also trending drier, too.