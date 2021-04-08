Coaches: Venue, coverage diminish NCAA volleyball tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Coaches of two of the top teams in the NCAA Division I volleyball tournament are complaining about the setup for the event next week in Omaha, Nebraska. First- and second-round matches and regional semifinals will be played in a convention center with what Nebraska coach John Cook says are inadequate locker facilities. The CHI Health Center arena will be site of the national semifinals and final. Wisconsin’s Kelly Sheffield says he’s disappointed that first- and second-round matches will be streamed on ESPN’s digital platforms without play-by-play announcers or analysts.