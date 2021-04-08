Skip to Content

Bond set for human trafficking suspects in Eau Claire County

Scoville and Ottinger

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Two human-trafficking suspects who were arrested Wednesday had their first court hearings on Thursday.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash for Mark Scoville of Humbird. He's facing 32 charges including human trafficking, sexual assault, false imprisonment and maintaining a drug house.

Bond for his associate, Catherine Ottinger of Eau Claire, was set at $5,000. She is charged with trafficking a child and causing a child to view sexual activity.

If either of them posts bond they must maintain absolute sobriety and not have any contact with the victims

Both return to court next Tuesday, April 13.

