Blugolds tennis overcoming adversity with strong start to spring season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Two coaching changes, a conference switch and a pandemic, and through it all, UW-Eau Claire tennis continues to thrive.

The men's team is currently 7-1 on the year, and the women are 5-2. The women are playing in a delayed WIAC season because of the pandemic.

Like so many college athletes, these Blugolds have stayed positive and appreciative, and it's paying off.

"We weren't guaranteed a season, we weren't guaranteed any practices, any matches, anything we've gotten so far," said Grant Mauthe, Blugolds men's tennis captain. "The fact that we get these things, we don't take it for granted anymore, we have the sense of gratitude that every match we play could possibly be our last."

"As long as we maintain the positive attitudes and continue to push each other while pushing ourselves personally and trying our best, that's all we're going to need to be successful," said Morgan Nelson, Blugolds women's tennis freshman.

A big weekend for the Blugolds is coming up with matches against UW-La Crosse and UW-Whitewater.