Biden seeks a new view of infrastructure, far beyond asphalt

WASHINGTON (AP) — If President Joe Biden gets his way, the United States is going to be spending an enormous sum on infrastructure. But what is infrastructure? It’s defined narrowly by many Republicans: roads, bridges, ports, not much else. Biden goes big on the definition. To him, it’s not just steel, but home health care workers. Not just excavating dirt, but building “dignity.” If he prevails, infrastructure will mean much more than it did before. Much of the package does not fit the traditional understanding of infrastructure, meaning below the structure. But it does address core elements of the economy well beyond asphalt and iron.